Newly-hitched, actress Taapsee Pannu opens up about her love for elegant saris, chic clothing and lots more

With her radiant smile and dynamic versatility, Taapsee Pannu has broken the mould of the conventional Bollywood heroine and shines as brightly and distinctly as possible.
From her powerful performances in critically acclaimed films like Pink and Thappad to her spirited roles in commercial hits like Mission Mangal and Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee embodies a unique blend of grace, grit and gumption.
Off-screen, Taapsee continues to inspire with her candidness offering glimpses into her personal life on social media. As the face of Vogue Eyewear, Taapsee recently launched the brand’s new campaign. We sat down with her for a quick chat to learn how she manages to blend fashion with her trademark confidence.
How would you describe your fashion sense in three words?
Easy, comfortable and chic.
What’s your go-to style in Indian or ethnic wear?
Rather than follow trends, I always like to dress according to my mood, the weather or the place that I am visiting. I love wearing breathable fabrics and breezy silhouettes and generally prefer comfortable shorts, tank tops and my personal favourite — saris! I take fashion risks by styling my saris in different ways which aren’t conventional.
Do accessories play a crucial role in your overall dressing or style?
When it comes to accessories, I truly believe they can make or break any outfit. While I prioritise comfort over everything.
Do you have a favourite piece of an ensemble that has remained in your wardrobe for ages that you can’t let go of ?
I have changed sizes and fits so many times that none stood the test of time except for a few workout tops which I have from my college days.
Your job does take you to a lot of places, what are some destinations where you shopped till you dropped?
Every place I go on holiday I try to shop and inculcate the fashion of that region in my wardrobe — especially Europe.
