Cricketer Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders weds Shruti Raghunathan

Shruti Raghunathan, a name not widely known in the public sphere before her association with Venkatesh, looked radiant in the wedding pictures. The ceremony itself seemed to blend traditional rituals with a touch of contemporary elegance, reflecting the couple's unique personalities and their journey together.

The wedding news was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, fellow cricketers and celebrities. KKR's official social media handles also extended their best wishes to the newlyweds, celebrating the union of one of their star players with his beloved.

Venkatesh has been a pivotal player for KKR, especially noted for his breakthrough performances that have often led his team to victory. His marriage to Shruti was a personal turning point that coincided with his cricket career.

As the couple opens a new chapter in their lives, fans are wondering how this happy moment will inspire Iyer's future career on and off the field. The wedding adds a truly beautiful story to his life and proves that some of the greatest memories happen outside the stadium.