From Dhanush to Vijay Sethupathi, AI artist imagines Kollywood stars as 'Bridgerton' characters

Regency-era romance series Bridgerton has made a comeback on Netflix with its latest season but fans stillcontinue to gush over the Indian representation in the series’ previous season. Adding fuel to the fandom fire, AI artist and photographer Jathursan Pirabakaran has now reimagined Kollywood actors as Bridgerton characters!

Jathursan took to Instagram a thread of pictures, captioning it, “Imagine our Kollywood stars shine in the world of #bridgerton ✨ Bridgerton’s balls, blending rich traditions with timeless style. 👑”, The artist has created AI depictions of these stars in royal wardrobes, reflecting the opulence and elegance of 19th-century England. The thread features Suriya, Vijay, Vikram, SivaKarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Karthi Sivakumar, alongside the Thalaiva of the industry Rajnikanth and veteran idol Kamal Hassan.