From Dhanush to Vijay Sethupathi, AI artist imagines Kollywood stars as 'Bridgerton' characters

Regency-era romance series Bridgerton has made a comeback on Netflix with its latest season but fans stillcontinue to gush over the Indian representation in the series’ previous season. Adding fuel to the fandom fire, AI artist and photographer Jathursan Pirabakaran has now reimagined Kollywood actors as Bridgerton characters!
Jathursan took to Instagram a thread of pictures, captioning it, “Imagine our Kollywood stars shine in the world of #bridgerton ✨ Bridgerton’s balls, blending rich traditions with timeless style. 👑”, The artist has created AI depictions of these stars in royal wardrobes, reflecting the opulence and elegance of 19th-century England. The thread features Suriya, Vijay, Vikram, SivaKarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Karthi Sivakumar, alongside the Thalaiva of the industry Rajnikanth and veteran idol Kamal Hassan.
The actors are seen in outfits that blend historical accuracy with contemporary flair, dressed in fitted tailcoats and waistcoats made from rich fabrics in regal hues. They pose against picturesque backgrounds depicting scenes directly from the series.
The thread has garnered a massive fanbase, with netizens captivated by the almost lifelike depictions of Kollywood stars. Previously, Jathursan gained significant recognition on Instagram for generating AI depictions of Kollywood actors on the 2024 MET Gala carpet.
For those uninitiated, Season 2 of Bridgerton, British actresses Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran played the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, who were of Indian descent. Their portrayal caused a media frenzy, inspiring numerous edits featuring other Indian actors as Bridgerton characters. The ongoing season also has a fair amount of Indian representation, with Banita Sandhu's portrayal of Miss Malhotra being the most-talked performance.