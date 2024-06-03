Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha close as he and Alia Bhatt return from the Ambani pre-wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with daughter Raha Kapoor were spotting returning to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash in Europe. A heartwarming video, where Raha plants a quick kiss on dad Ranbir's cheeks before flashing an adorable smile before the paparazzi, has gone viral.

While Ranbir was wearing a green sweatshirt along with white shorts and topped it off with a white cap, Alia was spotted in a grey top and baggy parachute pants rounded off with an oversized olive green shirt. She put her hair in a simple bun, accessorising the look with golden hoops and white sneakers. Raha was spotted in a simple white dress and managed to hold the attention of the onlookers without much ado.

Soon, netizens began reacting to the video, calling Alia and Ranbir 'hands-on parents' as they seemed to take of their daughter Raha by themselves, unlike other Bollywood couples who are usually spotted with nannies. They also commented on Raha's adorable antics.

Recently, another picture of Raha went viral from the Ambani pre-wedding bash, where Alia was holding Raha, adorned in a white floral dress and relishing ice cream. The fan captioned it with, "Alia Bhatt with her daughter at Anant Ambani’s 2nd pre-wedding adorable pic of mumma & Rara Raha was seen eating ice cream."