Shivakarthikeyan, Arthi blessed with a baby boy

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who recently starred in Ravikumar's Ayalaan, has been blessed with a baby boy. The Amaran star announced the birth of his third child on social media.

His full statement reads, "Dear all, Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy, born on June 2nd. Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support, and blessings, as always. Gugan, Aaradhana, Aarthy, and Sivakarthikeyan."

A few days ago, a video of Sivakarthikevan and his wife attending an celebration with their family went viral. In the video, his wife flaunted her adorable baby bump and fans started to congratulate the couple.