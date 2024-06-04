Ira Khan shares heartwarming moment with her brother Azad Rao from her wedding on Instagram

Ira Khan tweeted a cute photo with her stepbrother Azad, which caught the attention of netizens. She claimed he was the one most looking forward to her wedding, leaving admirers in awe. Ira shared a cute photo of herself and her younger brother seen wearing a robe with a text on the back saying ‘brother of the bride’ on her Instagram Stories.
Ira who looked gorgeous in her white wedding dress in the photo, can be seen giving Azad, who is wearing a black gown, a heartfelt hug. Ira captioned the photo, writing, "The only person who was as excited about the robes as I was. Great minds think alike.”
Her husband Nupur immediately reacted with a heart and love-struck emoji to the photo in the comment after Ira shared it, while Azad's mom and filmmaker Kiran Rao dropped flying kisses and LOL emojis.
On January 3, Ira and her longtime partner Nupur tied the knot in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, following their official registration as husband and wife at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. The wedding was a grand affair including a mehndi, a sangeet, haldi and wedding wovs taken as per the Christian tradition. The couple continued to share the memories of their big day with the fans and this adorable picture is one such moment that captured the audience’s heart.
Stars from B-town, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and the legendary actor Dharmendra, made an appearance at the wedding reception. The event was attended by veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan as well.
In relation to the hosts, Aamir Khan and his relatives wore extravagant outfits. Actor Imran Khan, who is a cousin to Ira, also made an appearance at the event.