Ira Khan shares heartwarming moment with her brother Azad Rao from her wedding on Instagram

Her husband Nupur immediately reacted with a heart and love-struck emoji to the photo in the comment after Ira shared it, while Azad's mom and filmmaker Kiran Rao dropped flying kisses and LOL emojis.

On January 3, Ira and her longtime partner Nupur tied the knot in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, following their official registration as husband and wife at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. The wedding was a grand affair including a mehndi, a sangeet, haldi and wedding wovs taken as per the Christian tradition. The couple continued to share the memories of their big day with the fans and this adorable picture is one such moment that captured the audience’s heart.

Stars from B-town, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and the legendary actor Dharmendra, made an appearance at the wedding reception. The event was attended by veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan as well.

In relation to the hosts, Aamir Khan and his relatives wore extravagant outfits. Actor Imran Khan, who is a cousin to Ira, also made an appearance at the event.