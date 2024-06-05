Jackie Shroff posts throwback pictures with wife on 37th wedding anniversary

Actor Jackie Shroff, along with wife Ayesha Shroff are ringing in a double celebration! It's their 37th wedding anniversary, which also coincides with Ayesha's birthday. To mark this special occasion, the couple took a delightful trip down memory lane on social media.
Ayesha shared a heartwarming throwback picture on Instagram. The photo features a young Jackie, presumably in his 20s or 30s, playfully hugging Ayesha from behind as they pose together looking to the side. Ayesha's caption adds a sweet touch, expressing their anniversary wishes and showering love on their "best two kids in the WORLD!"
Jackie, equally smitten, took to his Instagram story. He shared a heartwarming reel showcasing a collection of their precious memories captured in charming polaroids. The endearing montage, aptly captioned "My Spine," is a beautiful tribute to his wife, celebrating both her birthday and their anniversary.
Jackie Shroff's real-life love story is a testament to the power of true love. Beyond his action hero persona, Jackie shares a remarkably tender romance with Ayesha. Their journey to their 1987 wedding wasn't without its obstacles, particularly with Ayesha's family initially having reservations. However, their unwavering love for each other persevered through these challenges, ultimately leading to a marriage that has become an inspiration for many. Today, after 37 years of marital bliss, the Shroffs continue to set relationship goals for fans everywhere.