Jackie Shroff posts throwback pictures with wife on 37th wedding anniversary

Actor Jackie Shroff, along with wife Ayesha Shroff are ringing in a double celebration! It's their 37th wedding anniversary, which also coincides with Ayesha's birthday. To mark this special occasion, the couple took a delightful trip down memory lane on social media.

Ayesha shared a heartwarming throwback picture on Instagram. The photo features a young Jackie, presumably in his 20s or 30s, playfully hugging Ayesha from behind as they pose together looking to the side. Ayesha's caption adds a sweet touch, expressing their anniversary wishes and showering love on their "best two kids in the WORLD!"