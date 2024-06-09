JLo, Ben Affleck list their USD 60 million Beverly Hills mansion for sale: Reports

The winds of change seem to be blowing through the halls of Bennifer’s Beverly Hills mansion. Just days ago, the sprawling estate, valued at a staggering USD 60 million, quietly emerged on a real estate website, fuelling rumours of a permanent split between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
According to a media organisation, citing sources close to the couple, the once inseparable duo is working with a realtor to sell their marital home. This news comes after a whirlwind romance that culminated in their lavish wedding last year and a year-long search for their dream property. After scouring over 80 listings, they finally settled on this Beverly Hills masterpiece.
Despite maintaining a united front at some events for their children’s sake, whispers of trouble in paradise have persisted for weeks. Recent media reports revealed that Ben has moved to a rental property in Brentwood, while JLo herself is reportedly back on the house hunt.
The report further states that attempts to sell the mansion have been ongoing for roughly two weeks, with an asking price of ‘around USD 65 million.’ However, even with this bump-up from the original purchase price, experts predict the couple might face a significant financial loss. This includes realtor commission fees, taxes, and any additional upgrades they may have made to the property.
The sprawling estate boasts an impressive list of amenities, including a parking lot fit for 80 vehicles, a 15-car garage complex, and even an outdoor sports area for basketball and pickleball enthusiasts. A state-of-the-art gym, a boxing ring, a sparkling pool, a dedicated guest house, and a luxurious bar are just a few of the other highlights of this 6-acre cliffside paradise.
With their once-dream home now officially on the market, the future of Bennifer remains shrouded in uncertainty. As the ‘For Sale’ sign casts a long shadow, it seems their Beverly Hills fairytale may have reached its final chapter.