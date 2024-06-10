Anushka Sharma, Dhanashree Verma and Ritika Sajdeh pose together after India’s win in T20 World Cup

Millions of cricket fans cheered for team India as they faced off against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday, June 9. The Indian squad members had the support of their loved ones in addition to cricket enthusiasts. Anushka Sharma, who is supporting her husband Virat Kohli in the US, is frequently spotted waving at him from the stands.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh also participated in the cheering section for their team. The proud spouses of Indian cricket players gathered for a group photo after the exciting India vs Pakistan match concluded. Dhanashree shared the photo of Anushka and herself on her Instagram account. As they celebrated the win with others, the two were seen grinning broadly. The image had Dhanashree captioning it, "Hum jeet gaye (We've won)."