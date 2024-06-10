Nayanthara celebrates anniversary with husband Vignesh Shivan, shares special moments on social media

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara celebrated their second wedding anniversary on June 9. The pair showed their love for one another on social media by making special dedicated posts for each other. Their unwavering love for their kids, Ulagam and Uyir, appears to be the thread connecting all of the posts.
Nayanthara wished Vignesh on social media by posting a collection of their family photos and captioned her post with, “Happy Anniversary to us! You are the best my Uyir Ulagam, I love you forever” The pictures showed them sitting on a boat with their twin boys, Ulagam and Uyir. Another photo appears to be a holiday snapshot, with the boys posing shyly while the couple warmly embraces their kids.
Soon the photos went viral as fans were in awe of the twin children. "Twin boys stole my heart". "You are blessed with these two cuties," and "wholesome" were some of the comments from the netizens and followers, to the post who were enthralled by the two cuties.
In 2022, the couple became parents to the twins and welcomed their sons through surrogacy. Vignesh Shivan revealed the names of the boys on social media a few months after their birth. He introduced the names of Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, first as Uyir and Ulag, respectively, by sharing two pictures of the boys with Nayanthara. The filmmaker captioned the post revealing the names of his children as,“#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan. #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan [heart emojis]. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy and proud to introduce our babies' names. Our blessings and happiness.”.