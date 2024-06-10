Nayanthara celebrates anniversary with husband Vignesh Shivan, shares special moments on social media

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara celebrated their second wedding anniversary on June 9. The pair showed their love for one another on social media by making special dedicated posts for each other. Their unwavering love for their kids, Ulagam and Uyir, appears to be the thread connecting all of the posts.

Nayanthara wished Vignesh on social media by posting a collection of their family photos and captioned her post with, “Happy Anniversary to us! You are the best my Uyir Ulagam, I love you forever” The pictures showed them sitting on a boat with their twin boys, Ulagam and Uyir. Another photo appears to be a holiday snapshot, with the boys posing shyly while the couple warmly embraces their kids.