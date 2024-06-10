Sonakshi Sinha to marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, say reports

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her longtime partner, actor Zaheer Iqbal. According to reports, the date has been set as June 23.

Along with family and close friends, the entire cast of Heeramandi are supposed to be present at the wedding. The wedding invite has been designed to resemble and the text says, "The rumours are true..." Apart from the catchy invite, other details available include that the dress code of the of the occasion is formals and the venue is Bastian in Mumbai.

Despite having been together for a long time, the duo has not spoken about their steady relationship in public. However, glimpses of the time they spend with each other make it to their social media handles. For instance, Zaheer posted photos of himself with his ladylove while he was wishing her on her birthday. The series of adorable pictures were captioned, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz."

Take a look at the post here: