Celine Dion says she went from 2 mg to fatal 90 mg of Valium during health struggles

Singer-songwriter Celine Dion looked back at her health journey through a lens of gratitude after managing undiagnosed stiff-person syndrome symptoms for 17 years.

The music superstar opened up about the symptoms that began manifesting in the mid-2000s, including muscle spasms, difficulty breathing and singing, reports renowned magazine.

She spoke about her "crisis" episodes during which her entire body locked up which caused pain. The first time she felt a spasm nearly 20 years ago, she was in Germany on tour.

Celine shared, "I had breakfast, and I suddenly started to feel a spasm. My vocal exercise made it worse." The singer is set to give fans an in-depth look at her fight against stiff-person syndrome in an emotional new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

As per reports, the singer tried remedies ranging from steam showers to over-the-counter medications and made appointments with ear, nose and throat physicians and ophthalmologists, all of which were unfruitful.