Karan Aujla reveals he wrote Diljit Dosanjh's 'G.O.A.T' in 10 minutes

Further joking about it, Kapil asked Karan, "Paaji, hum restaurant jaate hai, and we ask them to bring tea. If they serve it right away, then we doubt if the tea is boiled properly or not, or if it is old. When you gave the song to Diljit paaji in 10 minutes, did he take it happily or did he ask you to brew it more?"

Adding to the humour, Karan shared, "I had written the song in 10 minutes, but because of this very reason, I sent it to him after a couple of hours. I wanted him to think that I was serious."

Meanwhile, G.O.A.T. is Diljit's 11th album, featuring 16 songs written by Karan, Raj Ranjodh, Amrit Maan, G Sidhu, and Happy Raikoti. Some of the tracks include Intro, G.O.A.T., Clash, Navi Navi Yaari and Peed, among others.

The Great Indian Kapil Show will air on Saturday on Netflix.