Angelina Jolie gets a new tattoo! Find out what it is...

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently flaunted her new tattoo. The actress and producer of The Outsiders walked the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards, held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

Jolie wore a custom light-teal Atelier Versace velvet draped gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, which showed off what appears to be a new tiny bird tattoo, reports popular American magazine.

The sparrow-like bird is depicted in flight. Jolie’s tattoo wasn’t visible in April when she and her daughter Vivienne attended the musical's opening night.

Jolie also wore a matching velvet shrug and coordinated with 15-year-old Vivienne, who is credited on The Outsiders playbill as a producer assistant. According to reports, for Broadway's biggest night, the teenager wore a crisp white shirt under a teal vest, along with teal trousers and a bow tie.

She completed her look with Converse sneakers. Jolie was nominated for co-producing the musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's 1967 book The Outsiders, which is up for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Danya Taymor took home the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.