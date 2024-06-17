Joe Alwyn finally breaks the silence on his split with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift

In a recent interview, actor Joe Alwyn has finally spoken about his breakup with singer Taylor Swift. The couple broke up over a year ago and fans quickly learned about the split. The two had mutually agreed to keep details concerning the relationship private.

Joe said in the interview, "As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now... and, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good."