Sachin Tendulkar meets comedian Trevor Noah during T20 World Cup [SEE PIC]

As the men in blue continue to challenge teams from across the globe for the winning T20 World Cup title, there are regular updates from NYC keeping fans hooked. The latest one features a surprise meeting of Sachin Tendulkar with comedian Trevor Noah.
The legendary Indian cricketer shared a photo with the South African comedian and writer on his Instagram handle. The frame also captures Sachin's wife Anjali Tendular.
Sharing the photo, Sachin wrote, "cricketer, a doctor, and a comic. We spoke about the importance of timing. We also got to know about Noah’s Arc - from keeping wickets during childhood to leaving us in splits now."
Take a look at it here:
Trevor, who enjoys a substantial popularity in India, suffered a road block last year after he cancelled two of his Bengaluru shows during the Asian leg of Off The Record tour. He cited "technical issues" for the last-minute cancellation.
"We tried everything, but because the audience cannot hear the comedians on stage, there is literally no way to do a show. We will make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund, and again, I am so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment. This has never happened to us before," read a part of his post on X (formerly Twitter).
Later, he joked about the cancelled show during his performance in Mumbai which left the internet divided. While some took his comment with a pinch of salt, many called him out for not cross-checking the sound system a day in advance.