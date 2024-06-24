The role I play in Aranmanai 4 is a first for me: Tamannaah Bhatia

Celebs

Tamannaah Bhatia was in Bengaluru today and we caught up with her for a quick chat around her latest Tamil release that is now going viral on OTT…
Tamannaah Bhatia was in Bengaluru earlier today to launch a new collection with luxury skin care brand Shiseido and we caught up with the talented actress for a quick chat.

While we covered lot of ground around films, skin care, health and more; the actress also took the interview as an opportunity to ask her Tamil fans to watch her latest release, Aranmanai 4, if they already haven’t.

She went on to say that the role was a brand new one for her and she enjoyed playing a mother who sacrifices everything for her children without ever letting them know.

Aranmanai 4 was theatrically released on May 3, 2024; and received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The film grossed over INR 100 crore at the box office against a budget of INR 30 crore, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise and one of the highest grossing Tamil and Telugu films of 2024, yet.

Aranmanai 4 was directed by Sundar C, who co-wrote the film with Venkatt Ragavan and SB Ramadass. The film was partially shot in Telugu as Baak. It is produced by Khushbu Sundar’s Avni Cinemax and ACS Arun Kumar’s Benzz Media (P) Ltd.

The film stars Sundar C, leading an ensemble cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Delhi Ganesh in pivotal roles. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, 2024.

Watch this space for the full interview, releasing soon; and follow @indulgexpress for more such entertainment and lifestyle news.

