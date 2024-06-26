Rashmika Mandanna takes a trip to Kodagu for a childhood friend's wedding

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took a trip to her cherished hometown of Kodagu, Karnataka. She visited her hometown to attend her childhood friend's wedding, despite her hectic schedule filled with multiple film projects in Telugu and Hindi.
In a poignant statement, she expressed her deep longing for her hometown, sharing her emotional connection to it. Rashmika posted three beautiful images from the festivities on her Instagram account, showcasing her in a traditional Kodagu-styled blue and gold saree. One photo captures a warm embrace with a friend, while another shows her standing joyfully at the wedding with some of her old pals.
She captioned the post writing, “Kodagu is where my heart and my history is at. Me and my girls who I grew up with @yathra_dechamma . it’s your wedding and we didn’t get a picture with you as you were busy but here’s me wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health with your partner. God!! How I miss home!”
For the people not in the know, Rashmika Mandanna's parents, Suman and Madan Mandanna, are Kodavas from Virajpet town in the Kodagu district.
Currently, Rashmika has an impressive slate of six unreleased projects. In Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, she will reprise her role as Srivalli, starring alongside Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. She will also feature in Kubera, a bilingual film directed by Sekhar Kammula, alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna.
Additionally, Rashmika is set to star in The Girlfriend and Rainbow. Her upcoming Hindi film projects include Sikandar with Salman Khan and Chaava with Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika made her Hindi film debut in 2022 with Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan. She was last seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 2023.