Rashmika Mandanna takes a trip to Kodagu for a childhood friend's wedding

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took a trip to her cherished hometown of Kodagu, Karnataka. She visited her hometown to attend her childhood friend's wedding, despite her hectic schedule filled with multiple film projects in Telugu and Hindi.

In a poignant statement, she expressed her deep longing for her hometown, sharing her emotional connection to it. Rashmika posted three beautiful images from the festivities on her Instagram account, showcasing her in a traditional Kodagu-styled blue and gold saree. One photo captures a warm embrace with a friend, while another shows her standing joyfully at the wedding with some of her old pals.

She captioned the post writing, “Kodagu is where my heart and my history is at. Me and my girls who I grew up with @yathra_dechamma . it’s your wedding and we didn’t get a picture with you as you were busy but here’s me wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health with your partner. God!! How I miss home!”