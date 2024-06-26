Virat Kohli to launch his new restaurant in Hyderabad, menu celebrates city's rich culinary heritage

Hyderabad is known for its Mughlai dishes and Nawabi dishes. Holding up such culinary heritage, cricketer Virat Kohli is set to open the latest outlet of his restaurant chain One8 Commune in Hyderabad, nestled in the vibrant neighborhoods of Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

The restaurant upholds the balance between grandeur and subtlety in its architecture, fostering an ambiance of both expansive and intimate. Upon entering, customers will be privy to the impressive multi-tiered cluster of cane lights, a design marvel perfectly complementing the monochromatic interior.

Sharing his excitement with a media publication, the cricketer said, "We opened the place for a first look with my RCB teammates, and it was truly exciting to see it in action before our big reveal!" further noting, "I have been looking forward to debuting in Hyderabad since the city is very warm and welcoming. I think one8 Commune is going to be the next best dining experience in the city."