Pride Month: Sushant Divgikar aka Rani KoHEnur on acting, music, & experience of being a drag artiste in India

Since she won Mr Gay India in 2014, a lot has changed in Sushant Divgikar aka Rani KoHEnur’s life. “There have been more opportunities, more sensitisation, and more information. Compared to earlier, people are now more aware of the community. It was a challenging time when I came out. I used to be the only openly queer person in the public domain. Today you see so many faces, so many people trying to make an honest living by working hard,” says Rani as she sits for a long chat about her latest projects with us. As it’s curtains down on Pride Month, Rani took time from her busy schedule to shoot an exclusive glam drag look for Indulge. Excerpts: