Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding preparations spark social media frenzy

The forthcoming nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are among the most talked-about topics on social media, with images from the highly anticipated event circulating widely. In one video, the Ambani family is seen bidding farewell to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat after dinner at their home.

The video further shows Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant accompany Bhagwat to his car, with Anant showing respect by bending down to touch his feet. Nita Ambani joins the group, greeting with folded hands near the end of the video.

Mukesh is dressed in black slacks and a white shirt, while Anant and his mother Nita both wear orange. A media outlet also shared a video of Isha Ambani's husband, Anand Piramal, arriving at Antilia, captioned, “Mukesh Ambani’s son-in-law Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia for the intimate dinner with Ambani family and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.”