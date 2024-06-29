Mahima Chaudhry pours in support after Hina Khan gets diagnosed with breast cancer

Yesterday, actress Hina Khan shared the heartbreaking news of her stage III breast cancer diagnosis on Friday via an Instagram statement. Actress Mahima Chaudhry, herself a breast cancer survivor, was among the first to comment, offering support.

She commented on Hina's post, “Sending you all my love & strength, your my brave one Hina. You are a fighter and I know you will be just fine! you have millions of people wishing the best for you & I will be there Holding your hand right through this.” Mahima had previously revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2022 by reposting a supportive video shared by Anupam Kher.

Returning to Hina’s Instagram post, she shared, “Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."