‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ star Martin Mull passes away aged 80

American star and comedian Martin Mull, who has worked in shows such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Roseanne, and Clue, has passed away at the age of 80.

Martin died at his home after reportedly a “valiant fight against a long illness,” his daughter, Maggie Mull, announced on social media.

In a tribute on Instagram, Maggie wrote that her father “was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and for doing Red Roof Inn commercials." “He would find that joke funny,” she added. “He was never not funny.”

Martin’s first notable role was in 1976, playing Garth Gimble on the soap opera spoof Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, which led to two additional spin-off roles, including in the series Fernwood 2 Night.