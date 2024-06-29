Vicky Kaushal reacts to pregnancy rumours: 'When the time comes...'

During the press conference for his latest film Bad News, Vicky Kaushal addressed the rumours about his wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy. In a conversation with the press, he assured everyone on a jovial note that when the time comes, the media would be the first to know.
The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai. Contradicting the title of the movie, Bad Newz, reporters asked about the ‘good news’. Vicky known for his calm wit and sarcastic nature, dismissed the question with a considerable reply, “Dekho jab news ayega toh mai sabse pehle Bollywood helpline ko batayunga, abhi ke liye aap Bad newz enjoy kar lo (whenever the good news comes, the first things I'll do is to inform the Bollywood helpline. For now, you enjoy the Bad Newz”.
Recently, in a video clip recorded in London, fans noticed a baby bump fuelling the gossip of Katrina being pregnant. Ever since, there have been multiple speculations on the internet and fans wait eagerly for the news.
In the professional front, Vicky will be next seen in Bad Newz. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and shows a rare instance of heteropaternal superfecundation, in which two separate eggs are fertilised in a woman's monthly cycle by sperm cells of two different males.