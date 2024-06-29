Vicky Kaushal reacts to pregnancy rumours: 'When the time comes...'

During the press conference for his latest film Bad News, Vicky Kaushal addressed the rumours about his wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy. In a conversation with the press, he assured everyone on a jovial note that when the time comes, the media would be the first to know.

The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai. Contradicting the title of the movie, Bad Newz, reporters asked about the ‘good news’. Vicky known for his calm wit and sarcastic nature, dismissed the question with a considerable reply, “Dekho jab news ayega toh mai sabse pehle Bollywood helpline ko batayunga, abhi ke liye aap Bad newz enjoy kar lo (whenever the good news comes, the first things I'll do is to inform the Bollywood helpline. For now, you enjoy the Bad Newz”.