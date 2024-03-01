Jackie Shroff used to make ‘anda curry patta’ for son Tiger after shooting

Actor Tiger Shroff said that his father Jackie Shroff is a "really good cook" and revealed that the veteran Bollywood star would make a “meal of anda curry patta” after coming home from shoots.

Talking about Jackie’s cooking, Tiger said: “He used to make it for me all the time, you know, after he used to pack up from his shoots, come home and cook himself a meal of Anda Curry patta and the same for me...He is a really good cook.”