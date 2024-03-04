Shriya Saran shows her classical dance moves in Dubai

It looks like Shriya Saran is having a gala time in Dubai. The actress was recently seen enjoying her time at a digital art museum in the city. Taking to her Instagram stories, Shriya shared a gamut of videos from her outing at the Infinity des Lumieres, an immersive digital art museum.

In the first clip, the actress is seen sitting on the floor and admiring the art, she then starts to dance and smiles at the camera. The second video captures her doing Indian classical dance moves in the museum. In the next video, Shriya is seen trying her hands at the ballet.

Infinity des Lumieres was founded to help present art and play an active role in the digital revolution taking place in the cultural sector, according to the official website.

On the work front, Shriya will be seen in the drama series Showtime directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It will be released on March 8. The series talks about Bollywood, production houses and how they function.

She was last seen in the Hindi and Telugu bilingual film, Music School. Her Tamil film, Naragasooran, written and directed by Karthick Naren, has the actress sharing screenspace with Arvind Swamy, Indrajith Sukumaran, Aathmika and Sundeep Kishan.