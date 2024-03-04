Tamannaah says it's 'only the beginning' as she clocks 19 years in showbiz

It's been 19 years since Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut with the film, Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005. However, the Jailer actress says that it is just the beginning.
Taking to Instagram stories, Tamannah on Monday re-shared posts from her fans, who congratulated her for completing 19 years in the industry. She thanked all her fans and followers.
In one post, Tamannaah wrote: “Only the beginning my cuties (sic).”
Tamannaah’s friend, actress Kajal Aggarwal on Sunday night took to X to congratulate the ‘Bhola Shankar’ actress on the milestone. The actress also shared fan-made posters and captioned it, "#19gloriousyearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling Tamannaah Bhatia. Such lovely posters by your adorable fans."
Responding to this gesture, Tamannaah wrote: “It’s so sweet of Kaju to do this and so thoughtful of you guys.”
Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, a romance drama, which was directed by Shabah Shamsi, also features Samir Aftab.
Meanwhile, Tamannaah, who has appeared in over 80 films in her 19-year-long career. She has now started shooting for the crime thriller Odela 2 in Varanasi, directed by Ashok Teja. Odela 2 is the sequel to the 2022 digital release Odela Railway Station.