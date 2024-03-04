Tamannaah says it's 'only the beginning' as she clocks 19 years in showbiz

It's been 19 years since Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut with the film, Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005. However, the Jailer actress says that it is just the beginning.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tamannah on Monday re-shared posts from her fans, who congratulated her for completing 19 years in the industry. She thanked all her fans and followers.

In one post, Tamannaah wrote: “Only the beginning my cuties (sic).”

Tamannaah’s friend, actress Kajal Aggarwal on Sunday night took to X to congratulate the ‘Bhola Shankar’ actress on the milestone. The actress also shared fan-made posters and captioned it, "#19gloriousyearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling Tamannaah Bhatia. Such lovely posters by your adorable fans."