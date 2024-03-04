‘The Batman’ actor Paul Dano says superhero fatigue can lead to better comic book movies

Actor Paul Dano, who played the Riddler in The Batman, has talked about superhero fatigue and said it can lead to better films or alternative stories.

The actor has spoken after The Flash, The Marvels, and the latest release Madame Web, received a lukewarm response at the box-office, as per media sources.

“It’s an interesting moment where everybody has to go like, ‘OK - what now?’ Hopefully from that, somebody either breathes new life into (comic book movies), or something else blossoms which is not superheroes,” Paul told another source.