Cover: Jawan actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on Women's Day, music, and her Bengali debut

“Women’s Day is just a date to commemorate the importance of it, but every day is a girl’s day for me. I celebrate women every day and love them every day. But I am glad that there is a date to celebrate female friendship and womanhood because it’s much-needed too,” states rising actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who played the cool and resolute hacker Helena in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film, Jawan.

The Delhi girl with roots in Bengal, got noticed in her debut act in Feels Like Ishq, a mushy romantic web anthology on Netflix. This was followed by another convincing performance in the web series Broken News. And now, post Jawan’s success, Sanjeeta is deftly balancing her acting and singing career, straddling between both worlds with equal ease.

The effervescent artist, who’s also an emerging musician, has just come up with Manchala Dil, a single from her collaborative album Women of Now and is currently busy wrapping up the shoot for her debut Bengali film.

Representing a generation of confident and ambitious women who know what they want, Sanjeeta is our cover girl this International Women’s Day. She took some time out of her busy schedule to shoot with Indulge for four chic looks. The poised actress, who’s also a graduate from Berklee College of Music, takes us through her journey as a musician and actor.

Excerpts from the interview.