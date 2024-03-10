Miss World 2024: Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszkova wins the coveted title

India boasts a rich history with the Miss World title, having secured the crown a record six times. From Reita Faria’s 1966 win to Manushi Chillar’s 2017 triumph, Indian beauties have consistently shone on the world stage. This year’s edition, the 71st, saw participation from a whopping 112 countries, all vying for the prestigious title at the Jio World Convention Centre.

The judging panel itself boasted a powerhouse of Indian celebrities and influencers. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, cricket legend Harbhajan Singh, and social worker Amruta Fadnavis were just a few of the esteemed names. Even Miss World veterans like Manushi Chillar joined the panel, lending their experience to the selection process.