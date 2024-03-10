Miss World 2024: Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszkova wins the coveted title

Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszkova stole the show on Saturday night, taking home the coveted Miss World 2024 crown at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The intelligent and beautiful Krystyna, juggling dual degrees in Law and Business Administration, isn’t just a bookworm - she's also a working model with a heart of gold, actively involved in her own foundation, as per the Miss World website.
The excitement was electric as outgoing Miss World, Poland’s Karolina Bielawska, passed the torch to Krystyna. While India's Sini Shetty, the Mumbai-born Miss India World 2022, couldn’t quite crack the top 4, Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun secured the coveted first runner-up position.
India boasts a rich history with the Miss World title, having secured the crown a record six times. From Reita Faria’s 1966 win to Manushi Chillar’s 2017 triumph, Indian beauties have consistently shone on the world stage. This year’s edition, the 71st, saw participation from a whopping 112 countries, all vying for the prestigious title at the Jio World Convention Centre.
The judging panel itself boasted a powerhouse of Indian celebrities and influencers. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, cricket legend Harbhajan Singh, and social worker Amruta Fadnavis were just a few of the esteemed names. Even Miss World veterans like Manushi Chillar joined the panel, lending their experience to the selection process.
The night wasn’t just about the competition; it was a visual feast too! Filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young kept the energy high as the evening unfolded. Renowned singers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar belted out heart-throbbing tunes, and a special video message from Priyanka Chopra Jonas emphasised the pageant’s core value of “beauty with purpose.”
Adding a touch of glamour, the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series Heeramandi sashayed down the runway alongside the 13 fast-track Miss World contestants, their entrance marked by the show’s captivating song Sakal Ban.
The month leading up to the finale wasn’t just about tiaras and gowns. The Miss World event is more than just a beauty pageant; it’s a platform that celebrates well-rounded individuals. These competitors participated in rigorous talent showcases, pushed their limits in sporting challenges, and actively participated in charitable initiatives, proving they’re true agents of positive change. And Krystyna, with her impressive academic credentials, social conscience, and undeniable beauty, perfectly embodies the spirit of Miss World 2024!