Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens announces pregnancy, cradles baby bump on the red carpet

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has officially announced that she is expecting her first child when she walked onto the Oscars red carpet with a visible baby bump.

The actress flaunted her baby bump in a long-sleeved black dress, she completed her look with her hair pulled half back. She blew kisses to the photographers on the red carpet.

This will be her and husband baseball player Cole Tucker's first child together. She is co-hosting the Academy's official pre-show with Julianne Hough.