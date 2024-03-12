Asha Bhosle pens a heartwarming note as her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle gears up for her film debut

Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, is all set to make her cinematic debut. Set to portray the historical figure of Rani Sai Bhonsale, wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, her debut performance is earmarked for filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh’s magnum opus, The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Asha Bhosle, elated by her granddaughter’s foray into cinema, took to social media platform X to express her happiness, stating, “I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” She also extended her heartfelt wishes for Zanai’s success.
Sandeep, the brain behind the film, shared his excitement about Zanai's involvement, emphasising her illustrious lineage as a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s family. He was quoted as saying, “I feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosleji's granddaughter.”
The upcoming film is slated for release on February 19, 2026, coinciding with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Also marking Sandeep’s directorial debut, the film is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.