Asha Bhosle pens a heartwarming note as her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle gears up for her film debut

Sandeep, the brain behind the film, shared his excitement about Zanai's involvement, emphasising her illustrious lineage as a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s family. He was quoted as saying, “I feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosleji's granddaughter.”