Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat to tie the knot in Manesar soon: Reports

Bollywood is abuzz with wedding bells! Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who have been reportedly dating for several years, are finally tying the knot. According to media sources, the lovebirds will exchange vows in a ceremony happening very soon, most likely at the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana.
This choice of venue might be a nod to their Delhi roots - both Kriti and Pulkit hail from the capital city, and their families reside in the National Capital Region (NCR). The whispers of an impending wedding began swirling on Valentine’s Day when the couple shared photos from a romantic getaway.
Their captions hinted at a March wedding - Kriti posted a picture with Pulkit captioned “Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday,” while Pulkit shared a romantic embrace on a boat with the words “I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda.”
The couple has shared the screen in several films, including Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.
On the work front, Pulkit was recently seen in the successful Fukrey 3 and had a cameo in Zoya Akhtar’s web series Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for her upcoming comedy film Risky Romeo alongside Sunny Singh, slated to release in May 2024.