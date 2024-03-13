Taapsee Pannu clarifies wedding rumours; says, ‘You'll all know when it happens’

Taapsee and Mathias have been open about their relationship, often sharing glimpses on social media and in interviews. In January 2023, Taapsee expressed her vision for a dream wedding, emphasising a single-day celebration with good food, tasteful decor, and lots of dancing.

Staying true to her personality, Taapsee said that she desires a “basic and drama-free” ceremony, a stark contrast to the dramatic roles she often portrays on screen. Aiming for a relaxed and intimate experience, she reportedly wishes to avoid late-night rituals and elaborate bridal attire.