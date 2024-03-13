Taapsee Pannu clarifies wedding rumours; says, ‘You'll all know when it happens’

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently addressed the buzz surrounding her wedding with a long-time beau, Mathias Boe. While reports claimed a March-end wedding with the badminton player, Taapsee had a message for the media.
In a recent interview, she shared, “Absolutely, I want to get married someday. But trust me, you'll all know when it happens. On my terms, at the right time and place.”
Known for her transparency, Taapsee expressed her frustration with constant speculation, “This constant prodding is a bit much! Marriage is a normal part of life, not some big secret. Why all the fuss?”
She further clarified, “Look, I've been open about my relationship with Mathias for years. It's not like I'm hiding anything. When the wedding bells chime, you'll hear them loud and clear.”
Taapsee and Mathias have been open about their relationship, often sharing glimpses on social media and in interviews. In January 2023, Taapsee expressed her vision for a dream wedding, emphasising a single-day celebration with good food, tasteful decor, and lots of dancing.
Staying true to her personality, Taapsee said that she desires a “basic and drama-free” ceremony, a stark contrast to the dramatic roles she often portrays on screen. Aiming for a relaxed and intimate experience, she reportedly wishes to avoid late-night rituals and elaborate bridal attire.
While reports suggest a grand, intimate ceremony in Udaipur, blending Sikh and Christian traditions, Taapsee remains tight-lipped. Will there be a grand celebration? Who will be on the guest list? Only time, and perhaps Taapsee herself, will tell.