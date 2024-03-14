Cardi B's tooth comes off after she chews on a hard bagel

Rapper Cardi B showed off her missing tooth after one of her veneers recently fell out. The Grammy-winning rapper showed off her missing tooth in a hilarious video shared on TikTok.

In the clip, Cardi struts around a picturesque outdoor pool in a high-fashion look as a teaser of her upcoming single Enough (Miami) plays in the background and text on the screen reads, "Wait till the end for a surprise."

The video then cuts to Cardi filming herself while sitting in a chair, before she smiles to reveal the missing tooth. The rapper says in a stereotypically country accent, "How y'all doing m************?"