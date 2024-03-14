On the Dot

Aditi Saigal, known by her stage name Dot, is a vision in her floor-grazing wine-red gown as she kicks off the evening with ‘21st Century Cigarettes’, making the audience dance at The Piano Man (TPM) to her song. On the 22x12-sq foot stage, she stands under the chandeliers, performing, one after another, 14 tracks, including ‘Kitchen Garden’, ‘Bus Station Poetry’, ‘I Wanna Make A Mess With You’, and ‘Asymmetrical’, the last, recently released as part of The Archies’ music album.
“It’s a magical night. I came here with my family – three generations, and we are all able to connect with her music. It’s so original,” says Ritesh Khurrana, a member of the audience, as he sits near the stage to get up close and personal with the action organised at the club recently. The stage lights dance, and the venue is a zone of hums and harmonies. Melissa, a regular at TPM, says she is listening to the “young woman” for the first time. “It is my date night, but we were both hooked on her music. Couldn’t chat much,” she says with a laugh. While the audience is up for an enjoyable evening, for Dot, the star of the show, it is a “full-circle moment”.
The first TPM club was just behind her home in Safdarjung Enclave. “Being a jazz cat, it was a haven.” Despite her deep affection for TPM’s music and cuisine as a 16-year-old, Dot was reluctant to grace its stage. “I always believed the venue was ideal for my music, but its distinguished reputation made me hesitant to take its stage,” she says. The recent performance marks Dot’s inaugural gig at TPM. “Looking forward to many more,” she adds.
Music in her blood
Born and raised in Delhi, creativity runs in her blood. Her grandmother is trained in Hindustani classical. Her mother Shena Gamat is a theatre artiste. Her father, the late Amit Saigal, was the founder of the Rock Street Journal, the first rock magazine in India, and a prominent musician. “The circumstances were ideal for me to have a love for music and carve out a career in it,” she says. She engages with music profoundly, “seeking understanding and connection”. Yet, more than music or acting, her true passion is writing. “It’s the only thing that makes me lose track of time. I even forget to eat!” she says.
Dot pursued her music and creative writing studies in Bangor, Wales, before working as a teaching assistant in special-needs schools across Cardiff. Her time abroad helped her hone her skills in composition of music, and in finding her distinctive sound. What prompted her to return to India? “The idea was always lingering in my mind, and sooner or later, there was a pull to come back. Then The Archies happened, providing that extra nudge to return.”
Acting debut
Dot initially came on board as a singer but, unexpectedly, acting became part of the deal. Recounting the turn of events, she says that Zoya Akhtar, the director of The Archies, discovered her music on YouTube. She initially intended to feature her track, ‘Asymmetrical’, in the film, but it didn’t make the final cut. “Nevertheless, we did film a sequence, and it was included in the movie’s music album,” she adds. Later, Akhtar entrusted her with writing Betty Cooper’s song, ‘Dear Diary’. “During one of our meetings over lyrics, Akhtar asked me: ‘Do you act? Because I think you’ll be perfect for this role (Ethel Muggs).’ I took a chance and underwent several rounds of audition. I never expected to land the role, but I did,” she recalls.
An ardent comic-book reader, she says she read the Archies as a child but wasn’t particularly familiar with Ethel Muggs, as the character wasn’t a constant. “After reading the script and looking up the character online, I connected with her. Today, when I look back, I don’t think I would have got into films if it had not been for this character,” she adds.
Dot is, however, no stranger to sudden success. Like the fame that followed her role in The Archies, she encountered fandom when her music blew up on YouTube in 2017. At the jazz club, after her performance, many young fans queued up for a selfie. “I am trying to marry both worlds, and it has been a joy-ride so far,” she says.
New album
Any projects in the pipeline? “I am currently undergoing auditions and am being pretty picky,” she says. Currently, she is working on her upcoming album, Sea Creature on the Sofa. “It took flight last year, and for the first time, I’m not constraining the budget; I’m pursuing what I envision.” The album delves into the theme of in-between spaces. “Lately, I find myself navigating various transitional phases — between houses, cities, careers, and friendships. I often occupy these in-between spaces, unsure of where I truly belong,” she says. “This album encapsulates that sense of flux. It’s an intensely personal project, and I am pouring my heart and soul into every note.”