Interview: Actor Tanuj Virwani on working in the film Yodha

There's a show with applause that's yet to be titled. There's a film called Johnny Jumper along with Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, and others. I play the title character in the story directed by Saurabh Varma. The plot revolves around the local cops who take the services of a local cable boy, who has the ability to sneak into anyone's house and anonymously keep an eye on the neighbourhood.

There's also an interesting web series Murshid with Kay Kay Menon. It's a gangster drama set in Mumbai and a father-son story. I play a police inspector in that. There's also this cute love story called Puppy Love with Tridha Chaudhuri, Divya Agarwal, and a short film by Gajraj Rao called Interview that's doing festival rounds. Also Splitsbvilla is airing from March 30 and I am hosting it.