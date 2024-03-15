Interview: Actor Tanuj Virwani on working in the film Yodha
Actor Tanuj Virwani is back in the news for his upcoming movie Yodha that just released in theatres today. In this film, the dapper actor is seen with actors Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. A chat with Tanuj about the film, his role in it, and more.
Tell us about your role in Yodha?
I can say that Siddharth and I are a part of a special task force called the Yodha Task Force but because of a series of unfortunate events we go our separate ways. I play a major role in diffusing a hijacking situation. It was interesting to explore a character in two separate junctures of its life.
How are you preparing for the role?
We had to be comfortable in changing cartridges, and walking around in army uniforms and for the early stages of the character, I had to learn certain technical jargons that they use in flight command centres to make it credible. Also, I had to lose a lot of weight to play the role, especially to portray the younger part because I am now 37, but on screen I am playing someone who is about 24 or 25.
You just completed a decade in the acting industry. How hard or easy has it been, especially having superstar Rati Agnihotri for mother?
It has been a roller coaster ride. I met a lot of wonderful people, travelled to so many places and did amazing roles. Having actor parents can be a double-edged sword. You will definitely have access to people in the fraternity due to your parents but what happens thereafter depends upon what you bring to the table.
How do you develop yourself as an actor?
I intently observe people and travel broadens my horizons. I also keep abreast of current affairs and listening to a varied set of podcasts helps too.
What's your fitness routine?
Staying fit is a combination of many things including good sleep, drinking plenty of water, eating right, taking vitamins and working out. I am more of an outdoor person and love playing cricket, swimming, running.
Your other upcoming projects?
There's a show with applause that's yet to be titled. There's a film called Johnny Jumper along with Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, and others. I play the title character in the story directed by Saurabh Varma. The plot revolves around the local cops who take the services of a local cable boy, who has the ability to sneak into anyone's house and anonymously keep an eye on the neighbourhood.
There's also an interesting web series Murshid with Kay Kay Menon. It's a gangster drama set in Mumbai and a father-son story. I play a police inspector in that. There's also this cute love story called Puppy Love with Tridha Chaudhuri, Divya Agarwal, and a short film by Gajraj Rao called Interview that's doing festival rounds. Also Splitsbvilla is airing from March 30 and I am hosting it.