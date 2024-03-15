Neha Dhupia: I don't like being uneasy or uncomfortable in anything that I wear

Neha Dhupia says that though beauty and fashion are close to her life, the crucial part of dressing up for her is to not be uneasy or uncomfortable in anything that she wears. “True beauty and fashion are close to my life,” Neha said on the sidelines of LFW x FDCI, where she turned showstopper for the label Chola.

The actress added, “It’s actually very close to who I am, and I feel that anything that makes you comfortable and confident is fashionable.”

She adds, “For me, fashion is something that comes and goes, but style is eternal. For me, something that doesn’t go out of style is your confidence when you wear something.”

Neha, who was walking on Day 2 of the fashion extravaganza on March 14, shared about her fashion sensibilities.

“I always maintain that I don’t like being uneasy or uncomfortable in anything that I wear. That's the most crucial part of dressing up. She strongly believes in sustainable fashion and promoting indie brands."

She adds, "I have always strongly supported sustainable fashion and indie brands, and Chola is one of my favourites. Sustainability begins at home. We can go out and talk about it, but the truth is, how far are we going to stay sustainable,” she said.

Neha also does her bit for the planet. "As a mom, I give hand-me-downs of my children to other mothers and co-workers who need them. I do not hesitate to take their hand-me-downs, too. I think sustainability begins at home: reusing clothes, investing in less clothes, and not going excessive when it comes to things that one doesn’t need. It’s the little differences that you can make and the choices you make that define your sustainability quotient.”