Sara Ali Khan says as a public figure, it's her duty to promote Indian culture

Sara Ali Khan recently spoke about her love for Indianwear and said that, as a public figure, it’s an added responsibility to promote the culture on the fashion front.

Sara walked the runway in a scintillating ensemble for designer Varun Chakkilam on day 4 at LFW x FDCI.

In a conversation with IANS, Sara spoke about her fancy for Indian wear. The actress said, “Indian clothes are so incredibly comfortable to wear on a daily basis. Their western version is co-ord sets, and the world seems to have really embraced that style, too.”

Sara added, “More than anything, as public figures, it is our duty to promote our culture at a fashion and clothing level as well, so that everyone else can get inspired and influenced.”

As a renowned personality, fashion goes hand in glove with the profession. But in real life, Sara is not much of a diva and believes in keeping it simple. “I believe that comfort is fashion. What makes me feel good is what I will wear. I like to keep things simple, and that’s why I love wearing simple kurtas,” she said.

On the film front, Sara has Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, a historical biographical drama, based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station to unite Indians. She also has in her kitty, Metro... In Dino.

