INTERVIEW: ‘Social media not always a bed of roses’: Tennis ace Sania Mirza
For tennis ace Sania Mirza, being successful in her personal life means having loved ones around her. Ironically, the year started off on a rough note following her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in January.
Sania, who formally retired last year from tennis, unveils facets of her life often overshadowed by her public persona, discussing her home life, dietary habits, mental wellness practices, handling fame, along with her personal definition of success and fulfillment.
Excerpts:
Everyone knows the tennis ace Sania Mirza. How is she at home?
I’m actually a very laid-back person. I’m a homebody and hate going out. I love staying at home and the people who are close to me know that very well.
How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance amidst the demands of being an athlete and a mother?
Work-life balance is very important. It’s something we all strive towards and that no one has ever perfected. But I think it’s about having priorities right and being kind to yourself. You can’t be a 100 per cent at all times. I probably can’t be everywhere all the time. As long as I know I’m giving my 100 per cent wherever I am, it works out.
What dietary habits do you prioritise for your overall well-being?
I try to be gluten-free, which I have been for many years. I try not consuming as much sugar although I won’t say that I’m sugar-free.
What is a mindfulness practice you engage in?
Exercising at least five times a week not just helps with physical health but also with mental wellbeing. I have a psychologist who I speak with who helps me with certain areas of my life.
As a global icon, how do you manage your public image while retaining personal privacy in this age of constant scrutiny?
Social media is part of our lives, and when you become a public figure, it’s just something you need to deal with. It’s not always a bed of roses. But everything has its pros and cons. You only have to try and protect yourself along with the people around you.
What are some of your favourite hobbies outside of tennis that you enjoy to relax?
I’m a big beach person and love sitting around in Goa and Maldives. I don’t have many hobbies except for watching sports.
How do you navigate the challenges of travelling frequently?
Travelling is challenging because of having to constantly stay away from friends and family. Just the fact of adjusting to different time zones is a task. Travel is something that all of us love doing but when you’re doing it 25-30 weeks a year, it becomes strenuous.
How do you define success and fulfillment in both your professional and personal life? What principles do you follow to achieve them?
Success and fulfillment comes from being content. Everybody has different barriers and limits to what success means to them. Professionally, I’ve been fortunate enough to have the success that I’ve had for which I am very grateful.