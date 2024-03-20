Spiritual leader Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery, Kangana Ranaut wishes him speedy recovery

Motivational speaker Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, recently underwent a brain surgery after life-threatening bleeding, the organisation reported on Wednesday.

"He is currently recovering well," Isha Foundation said in a statement. Sadhguru, who was suffering from severe headache for several weeks, was diagnosed with a "massive bleeding in the brain" on MRI on March 14.

His condition worsened rapidly with "weakness of the left leg and headache with recurrent vomiting" on March 17. A further CT scan showed "increase in brain swelling and life-threatening shift of the brain to one side."

He finally underwent an emergency brain surgery to relieve the bleeding in the skull. "A few days ago, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery after life-threatening bleeding in the brain. Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the surgery say his condition is improving beyond expectations," said neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in a post on X.com, who treated Sadhguru.