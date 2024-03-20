Zeenat Aman vibes to rap music; perfect antidote to your mid-week blues

Move aside Gen Z, Zeenat Aman is here to drop some lessons on how to be cool and class is in session! The veteran actress, who is an icon online, shared a video on Instagram and offered a sneak peek into a fun car ride she went on with her son Zahaan Khan.

During the drive, while Zeenat wanted to listen to Gyspy Kings, her son had different plans and he decided to introduce her to American rapper Eminem’s iconic track, The Real Slim Shady. Turns out, Zeenat appreciated the rap track and found herself vibing to the same.

Sharing the video, the veteran actress wrote, “I wanted to listen to the Gipsy Kings, @zanuski wanted to listen to rap. No prizes for guessing who got their way. Oh well, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Take this as your Monday reminder to roll with the punches!”