Zeenat Aman vibes to rap music; perfect antidote to your mid-week blues

Move aside Gen Z, Zeenat Aman is here to drop some lessons on how to be cool and class is in session! The veteran actress, who is an icon online, shared a video on Instagram and offered a sneak peek into a fun car ride she went on with her son Zahaan Khan.
During the drive, while Zeenat wanted to listen to Gyspy Kings, her son had different plans and he decided to introduce her to American rapper Eminem’s iconic track, The Real Slim Shady. Turns out, Zeenat appreciated the rap track and found herself vibing to the same.
Sharing the video, the veteran actress wrote, “I wanted to listen to the Gipsy Kings, @zanuski wanted to listen to rap. No prizes for guessing who got their way. Oh well, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Take this as your Monday reminder to roll with the punches!”
Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty took to the comment section and dropped heart emojis for Zeenat.
Speaking of Zeenat's social media presence, the actress keeps it as candid as possible. From sharing details about her professional front to offering health updates, the actress has aced the Instagram game and her posts are never not appreciated.
Just last week, she opened up about how people suggest that she has aced gracefully. Addressing the same, Zeenat poured her heart out and said, “ageing gracefully in emotion and conduct. That’s the tricky one. I know that being famous, or “on trend” as they say, invariably invites clout chasers and those desperate for a modicum of your relevance to rub off on them any which way.”