Janhvi shares pics with Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rahman from 'RC16' sets

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Bawaal, has shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming film tentatively titled RC16.
The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared an array of pictures from the sets.
The pictures feature RRR star Ram Charan, his father and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer AR Rahman, along with the other crew members.
Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, RC16 marks Janhvi's second film in the Telugu film industry after her debut movie Devara: Part 1, which also featured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Ram Charan's fellow RRR star, NTR Jr.