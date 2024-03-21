Kiran Rao on donning the director's hat after 13 years

A

I don’t know if there’s necessarily a fatigue but I do think there is a great availability of different kinds of content today. Like you said, simpler storytelling or stories that are unheard or from unseen landscapes like this film, is more unusual; so I suppose they will cut through some of that viewer fatigue. I do think that over time my film will find its audience.

But the fact is that I think people are now accustomed to a whole lot of choices. It’s just that going to the cinema has become a choice for people. They decide whether they will go to the cinema or watch it at home. That actually is a very difficult thing for filmmakers who want to do something very different. Then the challenge always is Will I be able to grab the audience's attention and make sure that they come to the cinema? Breaking the fatigue and coming up with something fresh, unfortunately, doesn’t guarantee that the film will get a great reception at the box office. So many small films which were very good have not done well at the box office which is a pity.