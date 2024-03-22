COVER STORY: With the sixth season of her podcast show, Neha Dhupia reflects on her life journey, cherished bonds and more

Neha Dhupia is a force to be reckoned with. Hailing from a fauji family, her journey into the spotlight was marked by struggles and victories. She effortlessly emerged victorious, carving a niche for herself in the industry. Married to actor Angad Bedi, she has two adorable kids. Neha epitomises the art of balancing work and family life with grace.
With over a decade of experience gracing the silver screen, her journey began with a triumphant win at the Femina Miss India pageant, where she was crowned Miss Universe India 2002. From there, her ascent was meteoric, making her mark in Bollywood with notable films such as Qayamat: City Under Threat, Julie, Singh is Kinng and Tumhari Sulu, among others.
Not confined to the big screen, she ventured into television with shows like MTV Roadies and Chhote Miyan Dhaakad. A multifaceted talent, she dons the hat of a producer and is celebrated for her No Filter Neha podcast show. As she starts with the sixth season of No Filter Neha, she invites us into her world, sharing insights into her life’s journey, the choices she has made, and the delicate balance she maintains between her personal and professional endeavours. In a candid conversation, she opens up about her inspirations and the driving force behind her work, painting a vivid picture of her journey so far. She also spilled the beans on her upcoming debut international film, Blue 52, directed by renowned Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.
Tell us about the latest season of No Filter Neha. Is there anything new that you have done this time?
Over the years, we have been overwhelmed by the love and support from our fans, and it is this unwavering enthusiasm that drives us to deliver even more exciting content. This season, we tried shaking things up by transitioning from our podcast to an electrifying new video format. It is a fresh take on the show, allowing us to bring you closer to the action and create an immersive experience like never before. Get ready for an exhilarating journey as we dive into candid conversations and memorable moments, now in a stunning video format. Every year, the lineup of guests on No Filter Neha changes, bringing with it a fresh array of stories and perspectives. Occasionally, familiar faces return, like Vicky Kaushal, while others, such as Kareena Kapoor, have marked significant life milestones. It is this ever-evolving dynamic that makes each conversation on the show a unique and enriching experience, ensuring that the discussions remain vibrant and relevant over time.
Could you share your perspective on the term ‘no filter’? We recognise you as someone bold and vocal about her thoughts and opinions. What does being ‘no filter’ mean to you?
The concept of ‘No filter’ for me is not a philosophy or mantra, but rather it’s about freely using one’s voice, expressing opinions, maybe maintaining a sense of humour, and being uninhibited without causing harm to others’ feelings. It’s about authenticity and expression, not about engaging in gossip.
Apart from films, you have been a part of reality shows like Roadies, Chhote Miyan Dhaakad, and now, No Filter Neha. How does it feel to engage with individuals outside the film industry, and how do these experiences shape you personally?
As someone deeply driven by emotions, I find a profound connection in hearing others’ stories, even from brief encounters. Reflecting on my life, we can either call it an adventure or a struggle. I choose to call it the former and it has been an adventure shaped significantly by the formative years spent with my parents. The subsequent two decades when I started working, have been a rollercoaster ride, filled with struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Embarking on this journey feels akin to bungee jumping — a leap of faith into the unknown. The first 20 years were preparatory, with my parents around me helping to harness and support me. Then came the pivotal moment of leaving home, venturing to Mumbai, and pursuing my dreams, experiencing both the highs and lows along the way. Life, to me, is like a bungee jump — exciting, nerve-wracking, and full of emotions. Now, two decades later, I stand here, having embraced every twist and turn that came my way. Recently, I came across a deeply touching video on social media depicting a father bidding farewell to his daughter as she embarked on a journey abroad for further studies. Witnessing their emotional exchange brought tears to my eyes, evoking memories of my close bond with my father. Despite his understandable concerns about allowing me to venture into the unfamiliar territory of a big city (Mumbai) alone, he stood by my decisions with unwavering support right from the start. I was fortunate to grow up in a loving fauji family, instilled with strong values and simplicity. Seeing such heartfelt moments reminds me of the importance of family and the way they supported me and my dreams.
Be it a film, a reality show or a podcast show; what drives and inspires you to pursue new tasks and projects?
While I don’t have an abundance of offers and am not inundated with choices, I draw inspiration from recognising my self-worth, particularly ever since I became a wife and mother. Instead of chasing projects, I carefully consider if they are worth leaving my two beautiful kids for. Earlier in my career, the focus was on constant work, driven by a desire to balance various aspects of life. However, marrying Angad has taught me the importance of self-preservation and valuing my worth. Despite receiving enticing offers, I am selective, refusing roles that don’t align with my ideas, thoughts and values, even if they are prestigious and this doesn’t come from a place of insecurity. In fact, I am very secure and which is why, I feel free to decline projects confidently. If opportunities are scarce, I create them — like with No Filter Neha, where I serve as a coproducer and host, fulfilling me creatively and allowing me to express myself.
You have raised your voice against women’s issues including physical abuse, menstruation, and even breastfeeding. Why do you believe it’s crucial to have open discussions on these topics?
You don’t have to talk about anything if you don’t feel like talking about it. However, if you have a voice and believe in something strongly, exercise it. Whether you have a small or large platform, engaging in meaningful conversations on social media can spark significant change. But it’s crucial to speak up for the right reasons — to share important truths and make a genuine difference — not simply for personal gain. Yes, I did speak about topics like postpartum and breastfeeding after the birth of my daughter, the firstborn child. But I have personally witnessed a significant shift between the experiences of having my first and second child. When my second child, my son, was born, I noticed a remarkable normalisation of the topics that were previously less discussed. Although identifying the precise catalyst for this change is challenging, I believe that collective efforts, including my contributions, likely played a part in fostering this positive shift in societal attitudes. While I may have contributed to this, I don’t address every issue every day. Sometimes, it’s due to a lack of knowledge or time constraints, and that’s okay.
As you approach your sixth wedding anniversary with Angad Bedi, could you reflect on your journey together? What do you believe are the essential components of a successful marriage? Tell us a bit about your munchkins as well, daughter Mehr and son Guriq.
In my view, the cornerstone of a successful marriage is mutual respect, which encompasses trust, friendship, and the freedom to be oneself. Equality and fairness are essential, as is a profound sense of comfort. We come from nuclear families, and in our household, there are no strict gender roles; rather, we approach parenting as a shared responsibility. Both of us prioritise family meals and bedtime routines with our kids. We strive to provide our children with a normal upbringing, limiting their exposure to social media. Ensuring our kids know English, Hindi, and Punjabi at home is important to us, reflecting our upbringing. I was not raised by celebrity parents and had a normal childhood, which instilled a sense of freedom that we want our kids to enjoy. Angad instantly understood this perspective. Mutual respect and dedication to our relationship have fostered a fantastic dynamic in our marriage, which we work on every day.
Given your background as an athlete and your ongoing commitment to fitness, could you provide insight into your fitness regimen and dietary habits? How do you maintain your health amidst your busy schedule?
I abstain from consuming sugar, and despite gaining weight during my pregnancies, I have successfully shed weight through regular exercise, including running and daily workouts. I prioritise having dinners with my children, and as a family, we are committed to fitness and healthy eating habits. I thoroughly enjoy going on holidays, but one aspect that gives me pause is the temptation to indulge in unhealthy foods, as resisting such temptations becomes challenging when away from home (laughs).
How do you take care of your mental health?
I find sanity in the most normal things. My mantra is to detach, exercise, sleep properly, and spend time with my children. I do the most basic things to keep myself sane.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
I am thrilled to announce my international debut in the film Blue 52, directed by renowned Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi. The cast includes Adil Hussain and another talented young actor, with myself in a significant role. While the release date is uncertain, I am grateful for this opportunity.
No filter Neha is streaming on Jio TV and Jio TV Plus.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi