COVER STORY: With the sixth season of her podcast show, Neha Dhupia reflects on her life journey, cherished bonds and more

Be it a film, a reality show or a podcast show; what drives and inspires you to pursue new tasks and projects?

While I don’t have an abundance of offers and am not inundated with choices, I draw inspiration from recognising my self-worth, particularly ever since I became a wife and mother. Instead of chasing projects, I carefully consider if they are worth leaving my two beautiful kids for. Earlier in my career, the focus was on constant work, driven by a desire to balance various aspects of life. However, marrying Angad has taught me the importance of self-preservation and valuing my worth. Despite receiving enticing offers, I am selective, refusing roles that don’t align with my ideas, thoughts and values, even if they are prestigious and this doesn’t come from a place of insecurity. In fact, I am very secure and which is why, I feel free to decline projects confidently. If opportunities are scarce, I create them — like with No Filter Neha, where I serve as a coproducer and host, fulfilling me creatively and allowing me to express myself.

You have raised your voice against women’s issues including physical abuse, menstruation, and even breastfeeding. Why do you believe it’s crucial to have open discussions on these topics?

You don’t have to talk about anything if you don’t feel like talking about it. However, if you have a voice and believe in something strongly, exercise it. Whether you have a small or large platform, engaging in meaningful conversations on social media can spark significant change. But it’s crucial to speak up for the right reasons — to share important truths and make a genuine difference — not simply for personal gain. Yes, I did speak about topics like postpartum and breastfeeding after the birth of my daughter, the firstborn child. But I have personally witnessed a significant shift between the experiences of having my first and second child. When my second child, my son, was born, I noticed a remarkable normalisation of the topics that were previously less discussed. Although identifying the precise catalyst for this change is challenging, I believe that collective efforts, including my contributions, likely played a part in fostering this positive shift in societal attitudes. While I may have contributed to this, I don’t address every issue every day. Sometimes, it’s due to a lack of knowledge or time constraints, and that’s okay.

As you approach your sixth wedding anniversary with Angad Bedi, could you reflect on your journey together? What do you believe are the essential components of a successful marriage? Tell us a bit about your munchkins as well, daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

In my view, the cornerstone of a successful marriage is mutual respect, which encompasses trust, friendship, and the freedom to be oneself. Equality and fairness are essential, as is a profound sense of comfort. We come from nuclear families, and in our household, there are no strict gender roles; rather, we approach parenting as a shared responsibility. Both of us prioritise family meals and bedtime routines with our kids. We strive to provide our children with a normal upbringing, limiting their exposure to social media. Ensuring our kids know English, Hindi, and Punjabi at home is important to us, reflecting our upbringing. I was not raised by celebrity parents and had a normal childhood, which instilled a sense of freedom that we want our kids to enjoy. Angad instantly understood this perspective. Mutual respect and dedication to our relationship have fostered a fantastic dynamic in our marriage, which we work on every day.