Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick drop pictures from their intimate engagement party in London

In a surprise announcement, actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick revealed their engagement after a picturesque proposal in the Swiss Alps. The couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2021, shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts, much to the delight of their fans.
The romantic proposal took place on January 27 this year, when Westwick got down on one knee on Peak Walk in Gstaad, Switzerland. Surrounded by the breathtaking snowy-capped mountain views, Westwick asked Jackson to be his partner for life, to which she joyfully responded with a resounding "Hell Yes!" as written on her social media post.
Yesterday, the couple shared glimpses from their intimate engagement party, which was held on March 21, with family and friends in attendance. The celebrations took place at L'Atelier Robuchon Mayfair, where the couple thanked the team for making their engagement dinner party so special.
Pictures shared on social media gave a glimpse into Amy and Ed's romantic dance. The couple twinned in white outfits, with the actress looking gorgeous in a short white dress with embellishments paired with a heart-shaped fluffy pink handbag, while Ed looked like quite the prince in white pants and a white shirt below a white blazer. A precious moment was captured as Amy shared a joyous embrace with her son Andreas and in another the bride-to-be could be seen sharing a passionate kiss with Ed. One of the photos also showcased the long dinner table that hosted their closest friends and family.
In their joint Instagram post, the couple expressed their gratitude to everyone who made their engagement celebration memorable, including the chefs and entire team at L'Atelier Robuchon Mayfair and the London Event Florist who decorated the venue.
Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their happiness for the couple. Many praised the couple's love story and wished them a lifetime of happiness together.
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's engagement has captured the hearts of many and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates from the couple's upcoming wedding as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.