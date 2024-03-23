Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick drop pictures from their intimate engagement party in London

In a surprise announcement, actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick revealed their engagement after a picturesque proposal in the Swiss Alps. The couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2021, shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts, much to the delight of their fans.

The romantic proposal took place on January 27 this year, when Westwick got down on one knee on Peak Walk in Gstaad, Switzerland. Surrounded by the breathtaking snowy-capped mountain views, Westwick asked Jackson to be his partner for life, to which she joyfully responded with a resounding "Hell Yes!" as written on her social media post.