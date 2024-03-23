Screenwriter Smruti Tarana says stereotypes about Indians in Hollywood should be broken

Growing up in a family that thrived on cinema, screenwriter Smruti Tarana knew right from the outset that she would go on to pursue a career in movies. The Los Angeles-based screenwriter, who worked on the animated series, The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island, helmed by Lilly Singh, talks about her journey, Indian representation in Hollywood, and bringing a director's vision to screen. Excerpts...

What made you take the plunge into screenwriting?

As a child, I used to read every book I could lay my hands on, and used to imagine how the story would play out in front of my eyes as a scene. I also wrote short stories and drew comics for myself, many of them inspired by movies and TV shows I had watched or people I saw on the street, where I’d imagine a whole fantastic life for them. I think some part of me always knew I would take the plunge into this field, but I fully dived into screenwriting when I was in college. Writing scripts for class and for student productions was my favourite way to express my creativity, and I knew then that I wanted to pursue this as a career.

You grew up in a family that leaned towards films. Was that a major shot in the arm for your pursuit?

It made my dreams feel tangible, and gave me a realistic look into the career I was pursuing. Both my parents work in creative fields. So, I was encouraged to work on my writing skills and consider it a legitimate career. They always stressed the fact that the film industry is a hard place to make a name for yourself, but it's important and fulfilling work. I was lucky to have their encouragement from the outset, and I studied screenwriting in college. It has definitely made me a more confident writer and person.

What kind of original animated pilot TV script are you planning to pen as part of the Writing for Animation Mentorship Program?

The script I am working on is a tween comedy called Worthington’s Girls. It’s about three best friends in 8th grade who don’t really fit in at school but have found their community online as fans of Worthington’s Lady, a Regency era romance with new chapters every week. The girls’ lives turn upside down when Knight Sir Worthington, the romantic hero, comes to life—every girl’s dream, right? Not totally. It’s strange and rocky at first, but soon they form an endearing friendship as these misfits try to find themselves together.

Tell us about your experience working on The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island, which had a diverse work environment.

It was an amazing experience that I will always look back on fondly. I was lucky enough to be on the project from the ideation stage, so I was able to contribute to the small, but important details while telling this story of an Indian family. The team was truly dedicated to create a diverse cast, crew, and writers, with a majority of women and Indians making up the force of the show. It was amazing to see how a story about people like me was treated with so much care and reverence, and received so warmly once it premiered on YouTube. Working on this show has made me optimistic about the future of authentic representation in Hollywood, and I am excited to contribute to it.