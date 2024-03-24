Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb passes away aged 68

Actor Partha Sarathi Deb passed away at 11.50 pm on Friday after succumbing to a long-time illness, his family said. The actor was undergoing treatment for COPD-related ailments and was admitted to M R Bangur Hospital in Kolkata for the past month, they added.

In the last week, his condition worsened and he was moved to the ICU.He was the vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.

The forum released a statement on March 23 saying that people can visit the Technician Studio to pay their last respects to the actor’s mortal remains.

Offering her condolences, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to share a message. “Sad to know of the demise of distinguished and senior actor Partha Sarathi Deb. His departure impoverishes us. My condolences to the family, friends and admirers of the artist,” she wrote.