Holi 2024: Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ colourful Holi-day with daughter Malti

Actress Priyanka Chopra truly soaked in the vibrant colours of Holi as she celebrated the festival with her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie and her family.
In pictures and videos that have surfaced from a private Holi party, the star couple can be seen tapping their feet to the tunes of Bollywood songs. Joining the celebration are the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and cousins Mannara Chopra and Mitali Handa.
Channelling her desi girl energy, Priyanka can also be seen dancing to dhol beats alongside some of her friends. Dressed in white, Nick, Priyanka and baby Malti radiate a festive glow as they are adorned with pink gulal. This marks the little one’s first Holi in India.
Ever since Nick arrived in India, fans had been anticipating that the family would celebrate Holi together. Earlier, the couple, their daughter and Madhu Chopra visited Ayodhya to offer prayers and seek blessings at the Ram Mandir. The actress had taken to Instagram to share pictures from their temple visit. “Blessings for the little one and the family,” she wrote.
Nick and Priyanka got married in a dreamy wedding in Jodhpur in 2018. They had two ceremonies, celebrating both their native customs and traditions. The two became parents to Malti via surrogacy in January 2022.
On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in the Frank E Flowers directorial The Bluff. Further, she will also share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State.