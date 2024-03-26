Holi 2024: Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ colourful Holi-day with daughter Malti

Actress Priyanka Chopra truly soaked in the vibrant colours of Holi as she celebrated the festival with her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie and her family.

In pictures and videos that have surfaced from a private Holi party, the star couple can be seen tapping their feet to the tunes of Bollywood songs. Joining the celebration are the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and cousins Mannara Chopra and Mitali Handa.

Channelling her desi girl energy, Priyanka can also be seen dancing to dhol beats alongside some of her friends. Dressed in white, Nick, Priyanka and baby Malti radiate a festive glow as they are adorned with pink gulal. This marks the little one’s first Holi in India.