Ram Charan, wife Upasana seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings at Tirupati on actor's 39th birthday

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is known for Rangasthalam, RRR, Magadheera and others, is celebrating his birthday today (March 27). As he gears up for his upcoming projects RC 16 and RC 17, he sought blessings at Tirupati temple.
The RRR star, who turned 39, was accompanied by his family to the temple. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a beige coloured kurta which he paired with white pyjamas. The actor’s wife, Upasana wore a pink saree.
On the occasion of his birthday, his contemporaries from the industry penned heartfelt notes. Actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Happiest Birthday to you Charan @AlwaysRamCharan Keep spreading your love, personality & aura as you keep reaching new heights. Wishing you make us all the witnesses for another phenomenal year. Love, success & happiness to you, love you charan #HBDRamCharan," and shared a candid click with his boy gang featuring Ram.
On the other hand, actor Gopi Chand penned, "Many Happy Returns Dear Charan @AlwaysRamCharan Wishing you an Incredible Year Filled With Lots of Happiness & Success. Sending My Best Wishes to ur #GameChanger."
Talking about Ram's films, RC 16 is helmed by National award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana. The film features music by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.
As for RC 17, it reunites Ram and Sukumar of Pushpa fame. The two had earlier worked in the Telugu super hit Rangasthalam. He also has the upcoming film Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani in the pipeline. The team recently dropped the first song from the film, Jaragandi.