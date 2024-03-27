Ram Charan, wife Upasana seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings at Tirupati on actor's 39th birthday

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is known for Rangasthalam, RRR, Magadheera and others, is celebrating his birthday today (March 27). As he gears up for his upcoming projects RC 16 and RC 17, he sought blessings at Tirupati temple.

The RRR star, who turned 39, was accompanied by his family to the temple. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a beige coloured kurta which he paired with white pyjamas. The actor’s wife, Upasana wore a pink saree.

Ram Charan visits Tirupati temple on his birthday: